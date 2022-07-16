SOUTH HILL, Va. (WNCN) — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia announced that a man was extradited from Vance County, North Carolina relating to a murder in March.

On March 14, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bent Creek Road regarding a report of a dead woman on the side of the road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scene was processed and a homicide investigation began.

Deputies then spoke with the Victoria Police Department and learned their officers recently took a report of a missing woman who was identified as Kendra Latrice Wilson.

An officer from the department went to the scene and confirmed the body was Wilson.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office found three different places of interest that were processed for evidence. After evidence was collected, LaDonte Studivant became a person of interest, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, on July 1, Studivant was extradited from Vance County back to Virginia where he was being held on other charges.

Studivant was charged with second-degree murder after arriving in Virginia.

The sheriff’s office said U.S. Marshals, the Victoria Police Department and Vance County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.