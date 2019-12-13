Vance County deputy on leave after video shows student being slammed to the ground

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Vance County deputy has been put on leave after a video showing him slamming a middle school student to the ground was released.

On Friday, Sheriff Curtis Brame said Vance County Schools filed a complaint with his office concerning a juvenile being assaulted by a law enforcement officer.

After reviewing the video, Brame handed the investigation over to the SBI.

The video shows a deputy pick up a student and slam him to the ground twice before dragging him off camera. There is no audio on the recording.

The deputy is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Also on Friday, the district released a statement confirming the video involved a school resource officer.

“We are deeply concerned by the actions that took place,” Vance County Schools said in a release.

The district said it is in full cooperation with the investigation.

“The safety of our students has been and continues to be of the utmost importance to our district. Should you have further questions, please direct those to the Vance County Sheriff’s Office,” Vance County Schools’ release said.

This story will be updated.

