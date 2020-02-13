Vance County man sentenced to more than 6 years in prison after 2018 heroin, cocaine trafficking bust

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Vance County man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison after a July 2018 traffic stop led to the discovery of heroin and cocaine trafficking, according to a news release from United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr.

Preston Obryan Miles, 35, of Kittrell, was arrested following a traffic stop on July 21, 2018. A Franklinton police officer saw a black Toyota Camry with heavily tinted windows near N.C. Highway 56. He could smell marijuana as he followed the Camry. The smell diminished when he switched lanes, the release said.

The officer, upon checking the car’s tags, found out the registered owner had an expired license, so he initiated a traffic stop.

The smell of marijuana coming from the car was strong and the officer noticed “several partially smoked marijuana cigarettes in the car,” the release said.

Backup arrived and the authorities searched the Camry. They saw the carpet liner in the trunk wasn’t attached on the edges. Officers found a plastic bag containing a cardboard box which contained two bricks of heroin containing about 100 single-dose bags. The box also contained two loose bindles with about 10 bags each, the release said.

There was also about three grams of raw heroin and tools of the drug trade that included a wooden Mercedes symbol stamp, a bag of rubber bands, and tape. There was also a a black pistol found, the release said.

Officers later received communications from jail in which Miles told a woman to get items out of “the head” and said that “I got a brick in the head” of the car.

On July 26, 2018, authorities obtained a warrant to re-search Miles’ car. They found a digital scale hidden in a hole in the bottom of the passenger seat headrest. Behind the scale was a brick of heroin and a plastic bag of cocaine. They then used a camera to search deeper into the area between the carpet liner and the passenger side of the car, finding a second handgun, the Department of Justice said.

Miles pled guilty on Nov. 1, 2019, to a two-count indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine and possession of firearms in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

