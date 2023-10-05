HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Vance County Sherriff’s Office wants people with security cameras to check video after multiple vehicle break-ins on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Numerous reports of motor vehicle break-ins were reported to the sheriff’s office in the areas of:

Vicksboro Road

Franklin Road

Rock Mill Road

Patrol deputies along with the sheriff’s investigation division are continuing to investigate the areas.

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with video cameras along the roads mentioned to check them at least during the time frame provided for anyone walking the area or slow-moving vehicles.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 738-2200 or call 911 to relay any information.