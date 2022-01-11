Vance County Schools operating on 2-hour delay due to power outages

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Vance County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday due to power outages in the area, according to the district.

A Duke Energy outage map showed 11 active outages and more than 3,360 people without power in the county as of 7 a.m.

The cause of the outage, according to Duke Energy, is due to “damage to major power lines.”

It’s not clear if the damage was caused by a vehicle crash or something else.

According to Duke Energy, the outages occurred around 1:45 a.m., and power is estimated to be restored by 9 a.m.

