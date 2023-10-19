TOWNSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Vance County sheriff’s deputies are searching for two people in reference to a larceny.

On Thursday, Vance County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Four U Country Store located on N.C. Highway 39 North in Townsville in reference to a larceny.

It appeared two people entered the Four U Country Store and took items without paying.

The subjects are believed to be in a sedan vehicle shown in the picture below.

If anyone recognizes the subjects in the pictures, contact the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at (252)738-2200 or 911 to relay the information.