Vance County’s 1st 9 weeks of school will be online

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Students in Vance County can look forward to online instruction for the first nine weeks of classes, school officials voted Friday.

By a five-to-two vote, the Vance County School Board decided that all classes will be online for the initial nine weeks.

School officials say a switch to a mix of online and in-person instruction will begin in the second semester.

Schools will be deep cleaned and additional safety precautions will be put in place, officials say.

Superintendent Anthony Jackson says all students and staff will have new Chromebooks by the end of September to help with online learning.

Vance joins other school systems around the state in the move to virtual learning to start the school year.