Vance, Granville counties prepare for winter storm

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — With this past weekend’s storm still fresh in people’s minds, many in Vance and Granville counties spent Wednesday stocking up. They tried to ensure they had enough food, water and supplies in case they lost power.

It was an especially busy day at Lowe’s in Henderson.

Workers tried their best to keep up. People lined up for highly anticipated generators, expected to arrive on a truck. The delivery time kept getting pushed back.

“We’re trying to make sure we’re there for our customers. I know the biggest thing is making sure they have heaters and generators,” Tyrone Hall, an Assistant Store Manager said.

Nearby Harbor Freight was sold out of generators.

“We already have our generator, we already have plenty of food, plenty of batteries, everything like that,” Florence Voss of Henderson said.

Voss like many in this community is not taking any chances. She lost power for most of Sunday.

“We used our fireplace and we made due with that,” Florence explained.

“Making sure we have candles and he’s been working on the generator today and getting it ready,” Patsy Newton of Kittrell said.

“We have two kids and we’d like to stay warm,” Tiffiny Roberson said.

Roberson and her husband were on the hunt for a generator. They were without power for several hours, but the internet outage lasted much longer.

“Two toddlers no tablets, no Dora, it wasn’t fun for them,” Roberson explained.

CBS 17 also spoke with a Creedmoor police officer who said he responded to five crashes on Sunday. He’s urging people to stay off the road.