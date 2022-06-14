DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Mechanics are seeing a surge of people needing air conditioning repairs as the temperatures approach triple digits.

The manager at Neal’s Garage in Durham tells CBS 17 A/C repairs are making up about 40 percent of their business right now, and they’ve seen a surge of people needing repairs over the past week.

Some people tried to put off those repairs because of how costly it can be, but the Red Cross says a hot car is one of the most dangerous places to be in these conditions.

Garage manager Marshall Atkinson says for his crew, air conditioning repairs tend to take high priority when it heats up like this.

“We make sure it’s available, and we get it back to them as quick as possible because they need it or push those jobs up a little bit,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson tells CBS 17 mechanics and technicians are trying to stay cool by keeping plenty of water nearby, along with a swamp cooler and individual coolers to keep the garage as comfortable as possible.