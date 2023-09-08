NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects wanted in multiple counties for breaking into vehicles and stealing cars have been arrested, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office announced.

In a release, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said they had been investigating separate car break-ins at homes on Friday Road and West Hornes Church Road between Sept. 3 and Sept. 5. Items stolen during those incidents included firearms, wallets and money.

Nash County detectives investigating the cases collaborated with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilson Police Department. The agencies determined the same suspects, Cameron Pierre Boykin of Wilson and Michael Demane Mack of Lucama, were likely behind the break ins in both counties.

After recognizing one of the suspects in a vehicle in Wilson, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputies made a traffic stop. A search warrant was executed on several vehicles and a home in Lucama, where two guns and other stolen items were recovered.

After interviewing the suspects, investigators determined they were responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins as well as car thefts in Wilson, Nash and Wake County as well as the Greenville area.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Wilson Police Department have all filed multiple charges against Boykin and Mack. Both are still being investigated for other crimes by other agencies, so additional charges could follow.

Charges in Nash County for both include four counts of felony breaking and entering to motor vehicle, two counts of larceny of a firearm and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Boykin received a $34,000 bond for his Nash County charges but is being held in Wilson County with a total bond of $196,000 for all pending charges.

Mack received a $37,000 bond for his Nash County charges but is being held in Wilson County with a total bond of $253,000 for all pending charges.