CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A brief vehicle chase Friday afternoon led to multiple child abuse charges for a Southern Pines woman.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, in the early afternoon on Friday, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop for multiple violations in the Southern Pines area.

The driver failed to stop and a brief chase ensued, the sheriff’s office said. Officers from the Southern Pines Police Department and Aberdeen Police Department assisted in safely stopping the vehicle without incident.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Valiyah Kelly. Inside the vehicle, deputies found four children under the age of 10, none of which were in child-safety seats or wearing seatbelts, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Kelly and charged her with:

four counts of misdemeanor child abuse,

two counts of fail to secure passenger under 16,

two counts child not in rear seat,

two counts of assault on a government official,

two counts of resist public officer,

misdemeanor flee to elude arrest,

fail to heed to lights/siren,

reckless driving, and

improper passing on the right.

Kelly was given a $12,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Jan. 11.