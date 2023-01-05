NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An illegal turn Wednesday became a vehicle chase that ended with two men charged with a slew of drug and gun charges, Nash County deputies said.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies and Nashville police were conducting a traffic checking station on Taylors Store and Red roads near Nashville when a white Honda Accord with dark-tinted windows approached the station and made an illegal turn in the middle of Taylor’s Store Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies attempted to conduct a vehicle stop for the violation. However, the driver of the Honda proceeded down Taylor’s Store Road at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for blue lights and siren, deputies said.

The driver continued to drive erratically, committing numerous hazardous traffic violations. The vehicle pursuit continued through several side roads and then onto U.S. 64 westbound into Franklin and Wake counties at high rates of speed.

As the vehicle passed N.C. 96 near Zebulon, the suspect vehicle swerved to avoid a tire-deflation device, struck the front end of another vehicle, ran off the onto the shoulder and back onto the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office. The Honda had slowed down at this point and deputies conducted a precision immobilization technique to stop the vehicle.

The Honda then went onto the right shoulder and came to rest against a tree. Deputies, state troopers, Nashville police, Zebulon police and Wake County Sheriff’s deputies performed a high-risk traffic stop calling the driver and passenger from the vehicle.

Both were taken into custody without further incident.

While clearing the Honda, officers found a two-year-old child in the backseat in a car seat, deputies said.

The child was immediately removed from the vehicle and EMS was contacted. The child was transported to WakeMed where they were admitted for serious injuries.

The driver was the father of the child and the child’s mother was notified of the incident. The driver and passenger were also transported to the medical center for minor injuries and were released.

A search of the Honda uncovered a short-barrel assault rifle, which is a weapon of mass destruction; loaded rifle magazines, a semi-automatic pistol with a 50-round barrel magazine and other extended magazines, narcotic pills, and cocaine, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, Chiali Alijuwon Bunn, 28, of Rocky Mount, was found to have nine outstanding warrants from Nash and Johnson counties.

Authorities also discovered Bunn is a convicted felon and is currently on probation and is listed as a fugitive from probation.

Bunn was charged with:

felony speeding to elude,

careless and reckless driving,

failure to maintain lane control,

illegal passing,

felony child abuse,

possession of firearm by a felon,

carrying concealed weapon,

possession of weapon of mass destruction,

possession with intent to sale and deliver and

maintain a vehicle for sale and deliver of narcotics.

The nine outstanding warrants for Bunn included:

felony speed to elude,

felony possession of marijuana and

probation violation.

Bunn was placed in the Nash County Detention Center and received a $379,000 bond.

The passenger, 20-year-old Genaro Eddie Padin, of Bailey, was charged with:

carrying a concealed weapon,

possession of weapon of mass destruction,

possession with intent to sale and deliver narcotics and

maintain a vehicle for sale and deliver narcotics.

He also had an outstanding warrant out of Wake County for uttering a forged instrument, the sheriff’s office said.

Padin was placed in the Nash County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.