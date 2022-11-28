RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle chase Tuesday, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase began during a joint operation involving the sheriff office’s Violent Crimes Task Force, Hoke County Special Operations Unit, and Criminal Interdiction Team in the area of Wayside Road.

Deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle in the Wedgefield community and attempted to stop the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle led deputies on a short pursuit down Wayside Road reaching speeds of up to 80 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.

The chase ended when the driver of the vehicle lost control around the 1100 Block of Wayside Road and struck a utility pole. The sheriff’s office said the occupants then jumped out and ran from the vehicle.

Nizhan Davis 18, of Fayetteville, and Jaiven Russell 19, of Hope Mills were arrested after a foot chase. A firearm and narcotics were found at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Russell was charged with:

Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Reckless driving to endanger

Resisting a public officer

Davis was charged with resisting a public officer and simple possession of marijuana.

Both were placed in the Hoke County Detention Center. Russell’s bond was set at $25,000 and Davis’ at $2,500.

The sheriff’s office said no serious injuries were sustained in the collision. The crash knocked out power for a few hours in the area.