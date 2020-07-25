Vehicle crash closes I-95 south in Nash County

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed Interstate 95 heading south in Nash County Saturday afternoon, officials say.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 3:25 p.m. near Whitakers.

The wreck has closed I-95 southbound a mile north of exit 145, which is N.C. 4. Traffic is backed up at least two miles in the area, according to NCDOT maps.

Officials said the highway should reopen by 7:30 p.m.

A detour has been set up for motorists: Take Exit 150 (NC-33), then turn right onto NC-33 west. Follow NC-33 West to NC-4. Turn left onto NC-4 South. Follow NC-4 South to reaccess I-95.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol did not provide any details about the wreck.

