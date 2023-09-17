DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash in Nash County briefly closed both northbound lanes of Interstate 95 Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4:55 p.m. near U.S. 64, mile marker 138, which is south of Dortches, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. By 5:10 p.m., the right lane reopened and both lanes were open by 6:30 p.m.

NC DOT image

The northbound left lane was closed just past exit 138, which is for U.S. 64, northwest of Rocky Mount, officials said.

An image from an NCDOT camera showed several emergency vehicles at the scene with some traffic being routed onto an on-ramp lane.

The left shoulder was still closed after both lanes reopened.