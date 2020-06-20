Vehicle crash takes down power, data lines while closing US 401 in Harnett County near Wake County line

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle took down power and data lines in an incident that has closed U.S. 401 in both directions in Harnett County just south of the Wake County line Saturday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 4:10 p.m. along U.S. 401 near Rawls Church Road, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.
Harnett County officials said a vehicle took down communication lines belonging to CenturyLink.
The road closure is having a major impact on traffic, the NCDOT said.
The road is scheduled to reopen by 3:10 a.m. Sunday.
There was no word about injuries.
