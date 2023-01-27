WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager stole a car on Tuesday from a woman who was delivering pizza, according to the Wilson Police Department.

On Tuesday shortly after 11:45 a.m., officers of the Wilson Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Cameron Road in reference to an auto theft.

The female victim told police she was delivering pizza to a home in that area when someone stole her car. Officers said she saw an unknown male getting into her car and driving away.

Police said the vehicle had GPS tracking and was found on Highway 42 leaving Wilson. Other agencies were called to assist and the Micro Police Department located the car on Interstate 95 near Smithfield.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. Police said the stolen vehicle was in an accident and the 17-year-old driver was caught. An unknown passenger fled the accident on foot while an 18-year-old woman was detained.

The driver was served with a juvenile petition for one count of larceny of a motor vehicle. Additional charges are being obtained by the assisting agencies.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville.

Police said no one was injured. The case remains under investigation.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.