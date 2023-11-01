FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in Fuquay-Varina can expect to see officers patrolling a part of Highway 401 where they’re seeing more wrecks and more drivers speeding.

Fuquay-Varina Police tell CBS 17 they are focusing on 401 between Judd Parkway and N-C 55, where police chief Brandon Medina says they’re seeing 25 to 30 wrecks a week.

The department just received a $25,000 overtime grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, so they can pay officers to spend more time patrolling these areas.

“We’re not out here to cite everyone, we’re out here to prevent accidents and prevent people from having property damage and physical damage as well,” Medina said.

Rick McDougal has lived in Fuquay for 8 years and tells CBS 17 he’s seeing a lot of reckless driving lately. He’s glad to see the police doing something about this.

“I think it’s important they do that because we need to do some things to deter people from speeding and causing wrecks,” McDougal said.

Town leaders believe the spike in population is a contributing factor to the traffic issues, with around 10,000 people moving to Fuquay in the last 18 months.