DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—Two Durham police officers fired shots when two vehicles that were “actively shooting” drove through a crime scene, according to police.

Police said this happened when officers were investigating a different shooting, and officers had blocked off an area near Elm and East Main Street.

Officers responded to the initial shooting just before 10 p.m. Sunday near the 1000 block of Worth Street.

Police said they did not locate a victim but found an unoccupied car near Elm and East Main Street which had been hit by gunfire.

Police said the vehicles that drove into the crime scene fled, and officers were not injured.

Officials said the officers who were involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure.

“The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been notified and DPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and Professional Standards Division are conducting investigations into the incident,” officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the initial shooting is asked to call Investigator C. Brinkley at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29322 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.