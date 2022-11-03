From left, Heath Pittman met Ray and Daisy Cooper later in July after Pittman helped save Ray’s life. (NCDOT)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Department of Transportation employee has been recognized for helping save another man’s life.

One morning in July, Heath Pittman, a 17-year veteran of the agency, pulled out of his Hoke County driveway and decided to take a different way into work, according to the NCDOT.

Ray Cooper is grateful he did.

When Pittman saw someone who appeared lifeless on the ground, he stopped near Bayonet At Puppy Creek, a golf course off U.S. 401 between Raeford and Fayetteville.

Cooper had collapsed while walking on a trail and had stopped breathing.

Pittman dialed 911 as he went toward Cooper and a few bystanders. He immediately began to administer CPR, giving Cooper chest compressions for several minutes.

A nurse happened upon the scene and relieved Pittman of doing compressions. He continued to hold the phone for the nurse while a 911 telecommunicator guided her. Soon after, first-responders with the Puppy Creek Fire Department took over.

Cooper was able to regain consciousness and recovered after spending a week in a Fayetteville hospital.

Pittman later learned who the man was and eventually met Cooper and his wife, Daisy, at their Fayetteville home in late July.

“I cried and embraced him, and wouldn’t let him go,” Daisy Cooper said.

Daisy Cooper said her husband went into a cardiac arrest and when he fell, he hit his head. According to her, the doctor said Pittman’s actions to begin chest compressions shortly after arriving on the scene “saved (Cooper’s) life.”

On Thursday, Pittman went to Raleigh to receive recognition for his life-saving efforts. Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette presented him with an Extra Mile Award during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. The award recognizes NCDOT employees for exceeding their duties.

In September, the Coopers expressed gratitude for Pittman and everyone else who played a role in Ray Cooper’s medical rescue.

“It was nothing but the Lord leading and directing the people to be at the right place at the right time,” Daisy Cooper said.

Ray Cooper described the ordeal as amazing.

“It blesses my heart each time the story is told,” he said.

Pittman, a traffic signal technician supervisor for the Fayetteville-based Highway Division 6, said the unexpected situation was miraculous.

“I wasn’t trying to be a hero when I stopped,” he said. “I was just glad I was there to be able to help someone else.”