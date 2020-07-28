Vice President Pence plans visit to Thales Academy in Apex this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just two days after President Trump visited the Triangle, Vice President Mike Pence appears to be headed to the area.

Pence is planning a trip Wednesday to Thales Academy in Apex, according to parents who received notification. He plans to visit the kindergarten through fifth-grade portion of the school.

The private school reopened last week with in-person learning.

School leaders say they implemented additional safety guidelines for the academic year which include, staggered class change times, social distancing, prohibiting mass gatherings and sharing school supplies.

Students are also expected to follow state and city mandates when it comes to wearing a face mask.

Monday, Trump visited a Morrisville company that is involved in the COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

