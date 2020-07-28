Vice President Pence to tour RTP facility conducting COVID-19 vaccine trials

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Vice President Mike Pence will pay a visit to the Triangle on Wednesday – just two days after President Donald Trump came to the area.

Pence will visit Thales Academy in Apex. The private school reopened last week with in-person learning.

Pence will take part in a round table discussion on the school’s plan to safely reopen.

School leaders say they implemented additional safety guidelines for the academic year which include staggered class change times, social distancing, prohibiting mass gatherings and sharing school supplies.

Pence will then go to the NCBiotech Center in Research Triangle Park. The White House says phase three trials for a coronavirus vaccine are being conducted there.

Monday, Trump visited a Morrisville company that is involved in the COVID-19 vaccine efforts.