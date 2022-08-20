ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

Soon after police arrived at the scene on Cleveland Street, they were told there was a shooting victim at Beauty Land on West Raleigh Boulevard, less than three blocks away, the news release said.

The shooting victim, a 45-year-old man, was linked to the shots fired call on Cleveland Street, police said.

The victim was taken to Nash UNC Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.