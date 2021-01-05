Victim identified in Nash County suspicious death, deputies looking for 2 cars connected to case

CASTALIA, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a suspicious death investigation.

Deputies say Dominick Jermaine Parker, 27, was found dead in the 8300 block of N.C. Highway 58 North on Dec. 30.

Deputies were called to the area in reference to a brush fire.

When officers got to the scene, Parker’s body was found nearby.

Deputies said the last known address for Parker is on Hargrove Street in Rocky Mount.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on two cars that were seen in the Castalia area on Dec. 30.

One vehicle is a black Dodge Charger with black rims, the other is a blue in color Hyundai Elantra with Florida tags.

The sheriff’s office is still awaiting results of Parker’s autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Detectives are still following leads in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Baugham at 252-955-3573.