SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a deadly shooting in Sanford has been identified.

Joseph Thomas Smith, 72, of the 200 block of Simmons St., was pronounced dead at Central Carolina Hospital after he was shot Monday afternoon outside of his home, Sanford police said Tuesday.

A 19-year-old from the same residence was injured in the shooting. He sustained a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was being treated at Central Carolina Hospital.

Police are also trying to identify the driver of a gray four-door vehicle in the area of Simmons and Magnolia streets in connection to the deadly shooting.

Police are trying to ID the driver of this gray vehicle seen in the area of the Monday shooting. (Sanford Police Dept.)

Officers responded to Smith’s residence at 2:25 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the two victims outside with gunshot wounds.

Anybody with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department’s Detective Division at 919-775-8268.