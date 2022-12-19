TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday killing on Daisey Carney Lane has been identified, deputies said Monday.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a disturbance call around 6 p.m., according to a news release.

At the scene, they found 47-year-old Christopher Deon Powell, of Conetoe, dead in the 40 block of Daisey Carney Lane just off Woodland Road, northeast of Pinetops.

Michael Jones was also at the scene and was taken into custody without incident, according to deputies.

Jones was charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of firearm by felon. He was given no bond for the voluntary manslaughter charge and $25,000 secured bond for the possession of firearm by felon charge.

Jones is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.