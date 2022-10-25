TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the victims in two separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County.

The county sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Lamichael Everette, 29, was shot early Sunday morning off of Tolbert Place in Princeville.

Deputies got to the scene around 3 a.m. and found Everette suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.



Two more people were shot that evening on Thigpen Road in Conetoe. The sheriff’s office received a “shots fired” call around 6 p.m.

Deputies responded and found Te’naji Cherry, 20, and 19-year-old Kedarrius Williams injured from a shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Cherry died from his injuries while Williams was treated and released from a hospital the same night.

The sheriff’s office has no suspects yet but is actively investigating both cases. No more information was available.