Victim’s mom: 2 other children were in car when 11-year-old was shot in head during Rocky Mount drive-by

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the head in Rocky Mount Saturday night.

The boy’s mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her 11-year-old son Tonille was riding in the car with his sister-in-law with her 1- and 5-year-old niece and nephew when someone drove by and started shooting.

The victim’s mother said her son was wearing this jacket when the car he was in was shot into.

Bloodstains and what appears to be a bullet hole are visible in the jacket the boy’s mother said he was wearing during the shooting.

“When I got the news that my son had been shot, I fainted. What would make you shoot an 11-year-old or shoot at a car full of children? What did those children do to you?” she said.

She said the boy was airlifted to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening and he returned home Monday night. However, other scars — both mental and physical — remain.

“He’s going to have to do therapy and now he has to take medicine for seizures. Now he’s going to feel like he can’t go anywhere because it’s not safe,” the victim’s mother said.

She said she was told the suspects may have meant to target a different car that looked similar to the one her son was in.

Rocky Mount police said they are investigating the shooting. CBS 17 called the department for more information, but has not yet heard back.

The other children in the car were not injured, which the family believes might be because they’re so small their heads did not reach window height.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call 911.