SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck.

Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.

Knight and the juvenile were treated and released, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing but the sheriff’s office said the victims were being “uncooperative.”

The victims were found after a Scotland Neck police officer was led on a chase around 3:25 a.m. after the driver refused to stop. The chase ended in Tarboro, according to police.

The officer said he found two people in the car who had been shot at a party near Lees Meadow Road.

Investigators said the victims and other people they spoke with claimed they did not see anything during the shooting.

The driver of the car in the chase was charged with failing to stop for blue lights/siren and careless and reckless driving.

Police say other charges are pending.