Victory Ride to cure cancer reimagined with virtual kickoff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Covid-19 has canceled many events in the Triangle but it can’t stop the third annual Victory Ride to Cure Cancer presented by Braswell Family Farms.

The event starts Saturday morning but instead of doing a scheduled ride, the Victory Ride has switched gears and is now doing a virtual ride.

Participants can ride any distance and at any time during the month of August to help raise vital money for cancer research.

All money raised from the Victory Ride will go to Duke Cancer Institute, UNC LIneberger Comprehensive Cancer and the Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In the first 2 years, the event has raised nearly a half million dollars for the V Foundation Cancer Research.

CBS17 is also a proud sponsor of the Victory Ride.

Click here to register for the Victory Ride.