OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Video recorded by a neighbor indicates about 20 gunshots were fired in the first few seconds after officers arrived at an Oxford home where a policeman and his K-9 partner were shot Friday evening.

The man who police said was firing the shots later barricaded himself in his Prospect Avenue home and was found dead hours later. Oxford police said the heavily armed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

A five-year veteran of the police department, Corporal Daniel Allen, was hit by gunfire around 6:20 p.m. — just after he pulled up to the scene and stepped out of his police SUV, according to Oxford police.

When the town of Oxford chose Corporal Daniel Allen as employee of the month in 2021.

His K-9 partner Halligan was inside the SUV and was hit by at least two shots when the gunman continued firing at cars — also hitting homes along the street.

The shots began coming from the gunman’s home just as police pulled up at the home following a disturbance call.

One neighbor, Valerie Fields, was outside her home — just across from the gunman’s house — Friday evening on Facebook Live. She says she went to see what was happening after another neighbor told her about a disturbance.

Her video captured the moments leading up to the officer’s shooting. A man can be heard screaming in the background, and when a police vehicle pulls up, several shots ring out.

Fields outlined her harrowing escape, “Rolled, trying to crawl over there, every time he started shooting, I stopped.”

She was able to eventually make her way behind her home and to safety. On the video, well over a dozen shots can be heard ringing out through the neighborhood, several striking Fields’ home and cars.

“I’m still here. Cars got shot up, house shot up, but hey, that’s material things, but I’m safe,” she said.

Allen is a five-year veteran of the department, starting in Oxford in December 2018, police said. He was chosen as Employee of the Month in April 2021.

As of Saturday afternoon, Allen and his K-9 partner Halligan were both at hospitals near Oxford. They are both listed as stable, police said.

The identity of the suspect was not released on Saturday.