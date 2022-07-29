CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Moore County shared dramatic fiery video after an SUV crashed and caught fire in a wreck earlier this week.

The wreck happened Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. on N.C. 24-27 near Kelly Plantation Road, according to a news release from Carthage Fire and Rescue.

An SUV driver was involved in a single-vehicle wreck, fire crews said.

The wreck call was quickly upgraded to a vehicle fire and the person inside the SUV was able to get out, the news release said.

Video from the fire department shows an SUV off the road going up in flames while crews try to extinguish the blaze. There were also several small explosions during the fire-fighting effort, according to the video.

The SUV’s driver was checked by Moore County EMS crews and taken to Moore County Regional Hospital for treatment.

Carthage police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol also responded to the call.