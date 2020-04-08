VIDEO: ‘#FootShakeChallenge’ keeps energy up at WakeMed during the coronavirus pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A few WakeMed trauma nurses and child life specialists took on the #footshakechallenge.
Oh Na Na Na…take a look at that fancy footwork!
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
The WakeMed family continues to stay mindful of the everyday actions we all can do to help slow the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing and handshakes, while still keeping spirits high inside the hospital.
Officials say to stay home to help keep others well as we continue to care for those who need us most, but let’s all keep on smiling and keep on dancing!
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Wife of NC man who has spent 44 years behind bars for rape confident appeal will be successful
- Pandemic nixes storybook ending planned for Rosewood baseball’s 7 seniors
- SC couple charged after multi-county drug trafficking investigation
- Some sports, camps will be phased back in as North Carolina starts reopening
- Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now