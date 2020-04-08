VIDEO: ‘#FootShakeChallenge’ keeps energy up at WakeMed during the coronavirus pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A few WakeMed trauma nurses and child life specialists took on the #footshakechallenge.

Oh Na Na Na…take a look at that fancy footwork!

The WakeMed family continues to stay mindful of the everyday actions we all can do to help slow the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing and handshakes, while still keeping spirits high inside the hospital.

Officials say to stay home to help keep others well as we continue to care for those who need us most, but let’s all keep on smiling and keep on dancing!

