Video shows students running as storm tears down part of Sampson County school

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Video from inside a Sampson County school shows children running as a microburst tears part of the gym’s roof down on Monday.
Union Intermediate School sustained damage as strong storms moved over the area around 2 p.m.
CBS 17 Brian Hutton Jr. said a wet microburst damaged the school’s gymnasium.
Surveillance video shows around 20 people in the gym before the curtain on the stage begins to wave.
The students run as debris starts flying into the gym as the roof comes down.
Wendy Cabral, a spokeswoman with Sampson County Schools, said the storm didn’t do much damage to the gym itself.
Three students suffered minor injuries when the storm hit.
Cabral says the building can be rebuilt, they are just thankful that the students will be OK.
Union Intermediate School was closed Tuesday as cleanup continued.
The National Weather Service said a microburst is a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm that can cause extensive damage.
A wet microburst is includes “significant precipitation.”
