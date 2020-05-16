VIDEO: Special flyovers honor frontline workers in NC Sandhills

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — Planes took to the skies throughout the Sandhills on Saturday in flyovers to honor front line crews and health care workers.

The 10 planes in the various flyovers were from the Bandit Flight Team, according to a news release from the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area CVB.

The flights flew low in formation over health care facilities in Sanford, Raeford and Pinehurst.

In one dramatic flight, the planes were over the well-known Carolina Hotel at Pinehurst Resort.

A low flyby was later performed at the Gilliam-McConnell Airfield in Carthage, where the planes also landed.

The flights also went over areas of Rockingham.

According to Daniel Dreyer, with the CVB, the pilots had lunch at Pik N Pig BBQ restaurant in Carthage.

