ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for video footage from a bonfire party on Sunday that left one person dead.

It was around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when deputies responded to a shooting at the Double D Ranch in the 1600 block of Green Acres Road near Enfield.

Witnesses said a fight broke out between a group of women inside the party, leading to a series of shots being fired.

The sheriff’s office said 24-year-old Cierra Webb died and six others were injured.

Deputies are now asking those that attended the party to send videos that they may have taken.

You can anonymously submit your information and videos through the Halifax County Crime Stoppers website. The sheriff’s office also said that you can get paid for your information.