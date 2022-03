RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast will build a plant in Chatham County that will bring an estimated 7,500 jobs, CBS 17 has learned.

The average wage for a worker at the plant will be $51,000.

VinFast is investing a little more than $4 billion by 2026 in the plant with production starting in late 2024.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to formally announce the plant at 2 p.m.

