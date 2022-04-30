ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Saturday evening a Rocky Mount community came together at a vigil to mourn the loss of two babies killed in Rocky Mount last week.

A few dozen people showed up to light candles and release balloons in honor of three-month-old boy, Kamryn Noel, and his 1-year-old sister Amariah Noel.

Police found them unresponsive in a car last Saturday morning off Drew street.

The children’s mother, Zharia Noel and her boyfriend Ahmene Butler are charged in connection with their deaths.

Arrest warrants accuse the couple of negligence, ultimately killing the children and leaving burn marks and bruises on their bodies.

The Saturday evening vigil was held along Drew Street.

Former family friend, Shania Smalls said she’s devastated since her children often played with Amariah and Kamryn.

“I just hope that they get justice because they were defenseless, they were kids, they deserved a future,” Smalls said. “Amari and Kam, I love y’all to death and I wish I could’ve held you on my chest one last time.”

Mugshots of Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler from Rocky Mount police.

Both Noel and Butler faced a judge on Monday and are now out on bond.

Their next hearing will be on May 11.