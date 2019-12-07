‘Violent fugitive’ who kidnapped, raped woman is found in Harnett County, deputies say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said Friday a “violent fugitive” has been caught hiding in a house after he kidnapped a young woman from her yard and raped her earlier this week in Harnett County.
Santez Montreal McDougald, 20, of Palamino Drive in Spring Lake was called a “violent fugitive” following the Wednesday kidnapping and rape, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.
The investigation began around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when the Harnett County 911 center received a call concerning an assault in the Ray Road area.
That investigation revealed McDougald kidnapped the victim from her yard and drove her around to multiple locations and sexually assaulted her, the sheriff’s office said.
The kidnapping and rape were not random, the sheriff’s office said.
Friday, deputies said they received a report that McDougald might be hiding in a home along Carson Gregory Road in Coats.
Later, deputies found McDougald there hiding and is being held without bond in the Harnett County detention facility.
He faces charges of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sexual offense, first-degree kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
