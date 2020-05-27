Virginia man charged with driving 161 mph in a 55 mph zone in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-year-old Virginia man was arrested Monday after he was clocked driving at 161 mph in Wayne County, the Highway Patrol said.

On Monday around 4:20 p.m., a trooper reported seeing a 2018 Chevrolet Camero speeding down U.S. 117 near Goldsboro.

The trooper clocked the Camero traveling at 161 mph in a 55 mph zone, the Highway Patrol said.

The trooper activated his cruiser’s lights and siren and attempted to pull the Camero over.

The Camero took off but the brief chase ended when the Camero’s driver turned onto a dead-end street near Old Grantham Road.

The driver of the Camaro, identified as Wais Vesa Hamidi, 23, of Dumfries, Virginia was taken into custody.

Hamidi was charged with:

Speeding 161 mph in a 55 mph zone

Careless and reckless driving

Felony speeding to elude arrest

Felony possession of synthetic cannabinoid

Felony charge of maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances

Felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver

Driving while impaired

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Hamidi was taken to the Wayne County jail where he received a $12,500 bond.