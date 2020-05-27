GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-year-old Virginia man was arrested Monday after he was clocked driving at 161 mph in Wayne County, the Highway Patrol said.
On Monday around 4:20 p.m., a trooper reported seeing a 2018 Chevrolet Camero speeding down U.S. 117 near Goldsboro.
The trooper clocked the Camero traveling at 161 mph in a 55 mph zone, the Highway Patrol said.
The trooper activated his cruiser’s lights and siren and attempted to pull the Camero over.
The Camero took off but the brief chase ended when the Camero’s driver turned onto a dead-end street near Old Grantham Road.
The driver of the Camaro, identified as Wais Vesa Hamidi, 23, of Dumfries, Virginia was taken into custody.
Hamidi was charged with:
- Speeding 161 mph in a 55 mph zone
- Careless and reckless driving
- Felony speeding to elude arrest
- Felony possession of synthetic cannabinoid
- Felony charge of maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances
- Felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver
- Driving while impaired
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Hamidi was taken to the Wayne County jail where he received a $12,500 bond.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Virginia man charged with driving 161 mph in a 55 mph zone in Wayne County
- Lake of the Ozarks business owner defends hosting crowded pool parties
- Now is the time to shop with unused gift cards — before it’s too late
- LIVE UPDATES: NASA astronauts arrive at launchpad ahead of historic crewed SpaceX mission
- 4-year-old dies from child abuse, SC police say; mom, boyfriend charged