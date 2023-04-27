HALIFAX, N.C. — A Chesapeake, Va., man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Halifax County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Kincaid Drive and Ted Court off of N.C. 48 in Roanoke Rapids.

There they found 37-year-old Desmond Lamar Sloan dead in the front seat of an SUV.

Investigators are continuing to follow leads, but still encourage the public to report any information known about this homicide. Information can be reported anonymously to the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org