HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is arrested and being held at the Halifax County Detention Center after stealing a vehicle, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department said.

According to police, around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Lt. M. Hunsucker noticed a silver Hyundai at N.C. 48 and Oak Street after being notified of a stolen car entering city limits from the Flock LPR system. It was confirmed the Hyundai was stolen from Prince George County, Virginia.

Dynicea Mischele Whitaker, 34, was the driver of the stolen car. Whitaker was also wanted in Prince George for theft of the car, police said.

Police said Whitaker was charged and arrested as a fugitive from the Commonwealth of Virginia and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Whitaker was given a $5,000 bond for the North Carolina charge of possessing the stolen motor vehicle. She was given no bond for the extraditable fugitive warrant and was jailed in the Halifax County Detention Center where she will await extradition to Prince George, police said.