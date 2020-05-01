Virtual concert puts the spotlight on Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C.- On May 2, Raleigh will be in the center of the action for a live concert featuring performances from student actors and singers who have been forced to cancel their shows.

The concert will be shared with senior living communities across the country including The Cardinal at North Hills.

The goal is to give seniors a live and interactive experience while they continue to safely practice social distancing.

The Sunshine Songs Concert is the brain child of Tony Award winner Laura Benanti and Raleigh activist Kate Deiter-Maradei.

Together they’ve collected hundreds of performances from kids to famous artists, looking to share their craft.

Laura Benanti will also be a part of Saturday’s live event. She’s invited two residents of The Cardinal to join her for a live chat during the event.

Dick and Cindy McCarty are thrilled to be participating. Both love singing and are members of the “Cardinal Chorus.”

The concert will also feature Raleigh 10-year-old Lawson Walker, who’s a fourth grader at Root Elementary School.

K4Connect, a local Raleigh technology company, is helping make it all possible.

The concert will be streamed through K4Community, an app designed for senior living communities and available at The Cardinal.

Seniors and folks of all age can also tune in through this link starting at May 2nd at 6 p.m.: https://bit.ly/sunshineconcert1