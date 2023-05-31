ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday inside a home in Rocky Mount.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says officers responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of Cypress Street for a welfare check and they found the dead 57-year-old man inside the home.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the man had signs of visible injury. The man’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate

this incident, and requests anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department

at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text

RMPOL and your message to 274637).