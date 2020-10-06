Volunteer fire department in Person County abruptly closes — what happens next?

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Woodsdale Volunteer Fire Department has closed.

Their problem is a common one — trouble recruiting and retaining volunteer firefighters. It’s an issue despite the fact that North Carolina officials say 70% of firefighters in North Carolina are volunteers.

For years, the Woodsdale Volunteer Fire Department served about 1,500 people.

“That brings about a longer response time from a department… Woodsdale District goes all the way to the Virginia line,” Jermaine Wallace said.

Wallace has family who live in that fire district. His church is also located there.

The North Carolina Chief Fire Marshal Brian Taylor said the department failed last year’s inspection, having too few firefighters and lacking the necessary training.

“I don’t think anyone needs to be concerned that they will not have fire protection or be covered in that area,” Taylor said.

Woodsdale had appealed the decision, but then pulled out of the appeal last month.

Person County Commissioners took up the issue Monday evening.

The Person County Fire Marshal explained Woodsdale has had 99 calls since July, most of them medical. Three neighboring departments have begun taking their calls.

The Woodsdale fire district also has new leadership, and under it, they plan to submit a new charter and recertify.

“It is our intention to come back. The district residents need fire protection and they need medical services so we’re going to do whatever we can,” Laurie Dunn, president of the fire district said.

Dunn said she’s worked hard over the last few months to ensure firefighters have the equipment and supplies their need.

CBS 17 asked her why she thought she’d be able to retain firefighters when the last department wasn’t.

“You can’t get people to follow broken leadership. It just doesn’t happen,” Dunn said.

The Person County Fire Marshal said it could take up to two years to recertify. During that time, homeowners are likely to see their insurance rates go up.

