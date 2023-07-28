RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Heat index values in the triple digits have many families doing everything they can to find relief.

“School is out, the kids are not sitting in a cold classroom, they’re sitting in a hot house,” said Ms. Sylvia Wiggins with Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh. Wiggins and volunteers have supported families for years and are working even more so to make sure families have fans, a/c units, ice and water to stay cool.

“The ones that are struggling are trying to do the best that they can in this heat,” said Wiggins.

Early in the summer, Wiggins said they started with about 200 fans. She said all of those were distributed quickly and the continuous high temperatures this week have only increased that demand. Wiggins, who works without a/c, said she knows some families are struggling right now.

Fearing high utility bills, Wiggins added, “They’re scared to cut it on because the bill is going up and they can’t afford it, so they’re closing a couple of rooms in the house, everyone’s getting in the central area… Everyone is really having to redefine what they’re doing and you have to decide if you want food or air.”

Harold Mallette, who stopped by the Helping Hand Mission location in Southeast Raleigh to drop off donated items, said he knows his neighbors are struggling. He said, “If they don’t have their fans and air conditioning, they have tremendous bills. Those electric bills are no joke. I see that on my own part.”

Mallette, who is not a stranger to offering donations and supporting families, said there’s a reason he continues to help Wiggins. He said, “There are very few people that do for families what she does, so anything that I can do to assist her in doing that—I’m all in.”

Standing outside and feeling the heat, Mallette added, “Some families really struggle, almost as hard as they struggle in the winter, and unfortunately I don’t think it’s going away— I think it’s only going to get worse.”

Volunteers at Helping Hand Mission have two locations in the area. Wiggins said she can’t do what she does without the generosity of her community. She said donated fans, a/c units and coolers are just a few items that people can drop off to help families this summer.