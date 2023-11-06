RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is looking for volunteers for the biggest event of the holiday season, Pullen Park’s Holiday Express.

The city is recruiting 550 volunteers this year. Some of the duties for assigned volunteers will include preparing reindeer food, helping kids write their letters to Santa, assisting guests with attractions and carnival games and more.

Volunteer shifts are available from Nov. 29 to Dec. 19 in the evening between 4 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

The Holiday Express is an outdoor event so city officials urge volunteers to dress accordingly and comfortably. Dressing in layers is recommended.

Volunteer spots are first come, first served. Age requirements are 15 and up.

For more information, or to sign up to be a volunteer, you can click here.