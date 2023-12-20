ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, thousands of families in North Carolina won’t have to worry about food on the table thanks to dozens of volunteers stuffing boxes full of food this morning.

“It’s my heartbeat, just to come out and help others,” Tanya Jenifer, a volunteer, said.

Over fifty volunteers spent Wednesday morning getting thousands of boxes those boxes in Rocky Mount. Ripe for Revival worked with partner organizations to get potatoes, fruits, hams and more donated.

After the boxes are packed up, they’ll be handed out to partner organizations across 15 counties who will give them out to families struggling with food insecurities.

“We hope it fills their bellies, warms their hearts, and paints a perfect picture of why we do this,” Will Kornegay, the founder of Ripe for Revival, said.

Organizers are relieved to get to this day. Back in August they weren’t sure it would happen when four generators were stolen off of their buses they use to transport food. Donations instantly poured in to replace them.

“We were just amazed at how the community jumped to action immediately and helped us recover our power,” Kornegay said.

Volunteers both new and seasoned joined the efforts on Wednesday.

“To be able to have my son and his friends that are six and ten to be able to experience this, and understand this piece of the holidays to give back, warms my heart,” Gray Williams, a volunteer, said.

Hundreds of pounds food packaged by volunteers who braved the cold to make it happen, and say they’re thrilled to spread holiday cheer.

“Oh man, it puts a smile on my face, my heart is glad,” Jenifer said.