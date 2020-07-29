Pence, DeVos arrive at RDU ahead of visit to private school, biotech facility

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Air Force Two touched down at RDU International Airport just after noon Wednesday bringing Vice President Mike Pence to the area to tour a private school and biotech facility.

Pence, along with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, will visit Thales Academy in Apex. The private school reopened last week with in-person learning. The school closed again temporarily days later when a case of COVID-19 was detected at the school.

Pence will take part in a round table discussion on the school’s plan to safely reopen.

School leaders say they implemented additional safety guidelines for the academic year which include staggered class change times, social distancing, prohibiting mass gatherings and sharing school supplies.

Pence will then go to the NCBiotech Center in Research Triangle Park.

Monday, Trump visited a Morrisville company that is involved in the COVID-19 vaccine efforts.