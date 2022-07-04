RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Closures on Wade Avenue will impact Raleigh drivers starting Tuesday.

Raleigh Water is closing a lane of the 300 block of Wade Avenue from Capitol Blvd. to Scales Street for a planned sewer improvement project.

This will impact westbound lanes for two weeks:

Tuesday, July 5 through Friday, July 8 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 18 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays, are asked to avoid the area if it’s possible; and if driving in this area, you should stay aware of all signs and work crews.